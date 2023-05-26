StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
