StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Insignia Systems stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

