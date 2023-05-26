StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Price Performance
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.99. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.23.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.