StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.99. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.23.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

