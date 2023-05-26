StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,111,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.