StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
