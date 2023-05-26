StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYDGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,111,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.