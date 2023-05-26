Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stelco from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STZHF opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.