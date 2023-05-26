Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.64

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.64 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.46). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 37.70 ($0.47), with a volume of 79,581 shares changing hands.

Staffline Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,885.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.61.

Insider Activity at Staffline Group

In related news, insider Thomas Spain sold 45,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.46), for a total transaction of £16,808.36 ($20,905.92). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 662,762 shares of company stock valued at $25,237,718 and sold 228,905 shares valued at $8,180,002. 41.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

