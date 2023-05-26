Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Staffing 360 Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.62% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ STAF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 33,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

