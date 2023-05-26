Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,850. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

