Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading Down 4.1%

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.84. 156,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 316,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

