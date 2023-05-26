Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $609.54

Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 609.54 ($7.58) and traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.08). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 640 ($7.96), with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Sopheon Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 621.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 609.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.50 million, a PE ratio of -9,142.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Sopheon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Sopheon’s payout ratio is currently -4,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sopheon

Sopheon Company Profile

In other Sopheon news, insider Gregory Coticchia bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.41) per share, for a total transaction of £23,660 ($29,427.86). 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

