Snider Financial Group Sells 574 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Snider Financial Group lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises about 2.7% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Snider Financial Group owned 0.35% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IYG traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,196. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $137.46 and a twelve month high of $176.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average of $159.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

