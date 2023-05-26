Snider Financial Group Sells 360 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Snider Financial Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. 546,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,494. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

