SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 1,092.1% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SMC Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SMC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,718. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered SMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

