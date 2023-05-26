Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SKX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $536,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $536,229.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,675. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.