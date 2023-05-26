Simplify Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 183,831 Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 183,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 0.7% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.18% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUA. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,297,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,575,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,987,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. 111,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,866. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

See Also

