Simplify Asset Management Inc. Purchases 588 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,539. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

