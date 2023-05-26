Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for about 0.3% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ResMed by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,853,000 after acquiring an additional 282,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ResMed by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after acquiring an additional 74,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ResMed by 133.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,143,067. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $216.02. 249,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.16.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

