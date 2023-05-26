Simplify Asset Management Inc. Acquires 343 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 935.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. 1,562,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

