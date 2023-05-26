Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 781.8% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Up 4.1 %

SLVTF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 47,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.45 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

