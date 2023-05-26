Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SILK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $58.04.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $849,825.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,676,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $849,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,676,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $324,279.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,672 in the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,244,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after buying an additional 181,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,788,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,729,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,660,000 after acquiring an additional 56,517 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Further Reading

