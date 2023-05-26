Silicon Motion Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 7,494 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,700 call options.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIMO. Wedbush boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

SIMO traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 548,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,112. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $93.88.

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

