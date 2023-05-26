Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 558.5% in May

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 558.5% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Shares of SXYAY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.38. 79,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Sika has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

