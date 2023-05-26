Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.30-$10.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 112,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,114. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.39. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIEGY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

