Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Decreases By 52.0%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NCZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. 700,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

