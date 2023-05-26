Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Expands By 221.7%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 221.7% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 267.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTTPF remained flat at $3.14 on Thursday. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.
