Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Expands By 221.7%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 221.7% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 267.0 days.

Tremor International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTTPF remained flat at $3.14 on Thursday. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.