Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Rises By 400.0%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of TPRKY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,961. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.3013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Travis Perkins

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPRKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.20) to GBX 850 ($10.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,200 ($14.93) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.07) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,041.67.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

