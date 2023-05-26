Short Interest in TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Declines By 98.7%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Price Performance

TOBAF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 102,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

