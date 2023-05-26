Short Interest in Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Increases By 1,700.0%

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Solera National Bancorp stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Solera National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

