Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Rises By 350.0%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

LEDS stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 7,374,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Further Reading

