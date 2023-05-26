Short Interest in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Grows By 233.0%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 233.0% from the April 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $53,292.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,584.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn Girten acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,677.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,677. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $53,292.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,584.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 314.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Trading Down 2.0 %

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:RMBI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 3,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,558. The firm has a market cap of $129.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.57. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

