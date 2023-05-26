Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Rises By 192.5%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the April 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. 68,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,197. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the first quarter worth $153,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the first quarter worth $355,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 63,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the first quarter worth $392,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

