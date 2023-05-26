Short Interest in Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Declines By 54.2%

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NICFF stock remained flat at $22.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Nichias has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $22.90.

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

