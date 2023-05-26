Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Drops By 50.0%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Up 0.3 %

MTLHY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.19%.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.