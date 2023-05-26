Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rises By 163.4%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 683,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

