Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rises By 163.4%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.
Jaguar Health Stock Down 8.8 %
NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 683,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.