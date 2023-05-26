Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Rises By 149.8%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, an increase of 149.8% from the April 30th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IFGL traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $20.11. 9,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,552. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $138.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

