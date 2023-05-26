Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Declines By 99.0%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCMLY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.46. 64,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,095. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Holcim Cuts Dividend

Holcim Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

(Get Rating)

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.