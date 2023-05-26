Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Declines By 83.3%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HCHDF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 125 ($1.55) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.93) in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.