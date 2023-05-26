Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declines By 56.6%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. This is a boost from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 554.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 474,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period.

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

