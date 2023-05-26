Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declines By 56.6%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. This is a boost from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.