Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Expands By 100.0%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Golden Arrow Merger Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GAMC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 2,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Golden Arrow Merger has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.09.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAMC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth about $8,187,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 9,270.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 6.7% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 639,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.