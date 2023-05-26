Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Declines By 76.3%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the April 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Pacific Price Performance
Shares of First Pacific stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. 222,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.24.
First Pacific Company Profile
