Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Declines By 76.3%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the April 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Pacific Price Performance

Shares of First Pacific stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. 222,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.