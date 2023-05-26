Short Interest in Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Expands By 100.0%

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Embassy Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EMYB traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 2,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. Embassy Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Get Embassy Bancorp alerts:

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Embassy Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of independent community financial services and traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. The company offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer, residential mortgage, and home equity loans, and the providing of other financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Embassy Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embassy Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.