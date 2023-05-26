Short Interest in Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Expands By 100.0%

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Embassy Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EMYB traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 2,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. Embassy Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $21.40.
Embassy Bancorp Company Profile
