Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Decreases By 97.1%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 0.4 %

DNBBY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.85. 196,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $1.0048 dividend. This is an increase from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.