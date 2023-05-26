Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declines By 86.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the April 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 238,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,657. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

