Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Increases By 100.0%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BAB Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.09.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.02%.

About BAB

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.