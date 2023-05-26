Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Rises By 300.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

About Altius Renewable Royalties

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.