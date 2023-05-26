Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Rises By 300.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance
Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altius Renewable Royalties (ATRWF)
