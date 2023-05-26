Shore Capital Upgrades Strix Group (LON:KETL) to Buy

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Strix Group Stock Performance

Shares of Strix Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 104.80 ($1.30). 211,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,150. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £229.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,305.00 and a beta of 0.43. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 74.70 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 201.50 ($2.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

