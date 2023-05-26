Shore Capital Upgrades Strix Group (LON:KETL) to Buy

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Strix Group Stock Performance
Shares of Strix Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 104.80 ($1.30). 211,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,150. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £229.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,305.00 and a beta of 0.43. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 74.70 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 201.50 ($2.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Strix Group Company Profile
