Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

STV Group Price Performance

STVG stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.11) on Monday. STV Group has a one year low of GBX 235 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 315 ($3.92). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £116.80 million, a PE ratio of 694.44 and a beta of -0.02.

STV Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,055.56%.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

