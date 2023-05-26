Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Portmeirion Group Stock Performance

Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 426 ($5.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17. Portmeirion Group has a 1 year low of GBX 285 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 522.65 ($6.50). The company has a market cap of £59.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,014.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 447.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 371.33.

Portmeirion Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Portmeirion Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,571.43%.

About Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

