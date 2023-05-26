Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,023 shares of company stock worth $72,689,223 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

