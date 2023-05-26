Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 135,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 79,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 61,112 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,102,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $157.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $165.78.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.