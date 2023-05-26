Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $984,000 Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BHP Group

In other BHP Group news, insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.58) to GBX 2,550 ($31.72) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.09) to GBX 2,510 ($31.22) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.31) to GBX 2,900 ($36.07) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

